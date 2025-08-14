Financial Review: Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) versus Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and Cadence Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Bank 0 3 7 0 2.70

Profitability

Cadence Bank has a consensus target price of $40.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.69%. Given Cadence Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 15.35% 8.12% 0.67% Cadence Bank 18.79% 9.84% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Cadence Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $42.21 million 2.22 $6.40 million $1.91 14.08 Cadence Bank $2.90 billion 2.27 $523.60 million $2.81 12.87

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Cadence Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic banking services; and safe deposit boxes. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company’s products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. Cadence Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

