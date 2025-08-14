Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Stock Price

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IBTA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ibotta from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ibotta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of Ibotta stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. Ibotta has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Ibotta had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Ibotta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ibotta announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 1,578,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,247,570.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,841,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,445,780. This represents a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $3,675,103.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 199,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,218.57. This trade represents a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,192,224 shares of company stock worth $78,652,577 over the last three months. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Ibotta by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ibotta during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ibotta by 225.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ibotta by 6.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ibotta during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Ibotta Company Profile

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

