Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 112,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $317.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $317.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.