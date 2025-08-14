Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $264.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.01 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.51.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total transaction of $1,723,783.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,036,588.10. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,416. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

