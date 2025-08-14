BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 43,106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,393,000 after purchasing an additional 741,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,420,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.41.

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $103.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.80.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

