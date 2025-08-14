OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $7,549,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,040,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,041,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $119.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

