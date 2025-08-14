Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $11.52 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 43,226.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after buying an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $558,075,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $154,140,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,426,000 after buying an additional 420,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $378.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.91 and a 200-day moving average of $379.83. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $328.24 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

