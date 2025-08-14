Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $60,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.59.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $269.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.67 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.49 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

