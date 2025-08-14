Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $64.03 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,266,420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 58,510 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $64,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,139 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after buying an additional 240,737 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 636,869 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 10,053.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $76.64 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $198.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.97%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

