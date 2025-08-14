Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,631,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.