Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,412 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Iron Mountain worth $73,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,543,507. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NYSE:IRM opened at $94.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.36. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

