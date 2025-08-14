Robotti Robert Increases Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Robotti Robert raised its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Amkor Technology comprises about 0.9% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.10% of Amkor Technology worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 677.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder John T. Kim bought 441,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,800,116.15. This trade represents a 13.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sujoda Management, Llc bought 441,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $9,648,719.65. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,800,116.15. This represents a 13.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

