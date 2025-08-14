Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.98% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $60,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

