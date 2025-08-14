What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for SFM Q3 Earnings?

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $146.18 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $440,755.59. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,149.58. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. The trade was a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,851. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,080,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,316,000 after acquiring an additional 778,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,948,000 after acquiring an additional 737,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,852,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

