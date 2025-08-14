Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 269,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 852,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
