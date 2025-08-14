S Bank Fund Management Ltd Invests $44,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,264,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,804,000 after acquiring an additional 198,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,144,000 after acquiring an additional 418,693 shares during the period. XN LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. XN LP now owns 1,907,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,870,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,273,000 after buying an additional 70,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,972 shares of company stock worth $353,549. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average is $87.74. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.