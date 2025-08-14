CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Kevin M. Moriarty Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) Director Kevin M. Moriarty purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,640. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CompoSecure stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 65.50% and a negative net margin of 24.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 15.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 6.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CMPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

