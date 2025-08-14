Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.23 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.23 ($0.13). 18,525,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 8,216,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.99 ($0.14).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 45 ($0.61) to GBX 30 ($0.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 ($0.22) to GBX 10 ($0.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

In related news, insider Roald Goethe bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £240,000 ($325,909.83). Company insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

