GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) were down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.33 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.33 ($0.06). Approximately 584,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,970,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

GCM Resources Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of £14.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About GCM Resources

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.