Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $509.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $470.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

