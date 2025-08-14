Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Cut by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up 2.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $49,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

