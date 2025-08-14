Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

