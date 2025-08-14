Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 113 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,007 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,199,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,471 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,511.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,758,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,046 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 53,148.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,658,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $295.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.41. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $274.25 and a twelve month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.07.

Read Our Latest Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.