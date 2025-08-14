Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 113 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,007 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,199,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,471 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,511.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,758,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,046 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 53,148.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,658,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.07.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
