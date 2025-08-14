Finley Financial LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Finley Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Finley Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,970,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

