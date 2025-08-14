Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $54,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 599,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $43.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.