Harfst & Associates Inc. Invests $654,000 in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 707.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 104.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

Dover Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Dover stock opened at $182.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

