Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $232.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.