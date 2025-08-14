Promising Oil Stocks To Follow Now – August 13th

ServiceNow, Caterpillar, and Exxon Mobil are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equity securities representing ownership in companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. By holding oil stocks, investors gain exposure to fluctuations in global oil prices as well as each company’s operational performance and strategic decisions. These shares can range from integrated oil majors to specialized drillers and service firms, each carrying its own risk-return profile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $8.55 on Wednesday, reaching $861.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $976.64 and its 200-day moving average is $939.68. The stock has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $413.04. 1,659,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,537. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.90 and a 200 day moving average of $355.51.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $106.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,716,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

