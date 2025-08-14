Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – August 13th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bit Origin, and Bitfarms are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves digital currencies or blockchain technology—such as crypto exchanges, mining firms, or blockchain developers. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market while also assuming company-specific risks and regulatory considerations. Unlike owning cryptocurrencies directly, these equities behave like traditional stocks, trading on major exchanges under standard financial regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,796,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,687,984. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of GLXY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. 1,685,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,814. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of BTOG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34,374,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,475,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Bit Origin has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 15,174,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,774,877. The stock has a market cap of $716.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

