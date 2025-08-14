Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,016,306.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,625 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

