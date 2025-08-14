Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,990 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $53,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $2,128,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2,701.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 53,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,861 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.