Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $72.98 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 551,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Arete Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Arete lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.7%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 80.0%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.