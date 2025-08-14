NFP Retirement Inc. Has $590,000 Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,853 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,840 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6,002.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 694,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.