Sienna Gestion Sells 3,303 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sienna Gestion decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 992,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after buying an additional 128,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $313.44 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $150.33 and a one year high of $355.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.20 and its 200 day moving average is $257.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,807 shares of company stock worth $11,652,630. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.10.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

