Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.8%

CRWD opened at $432.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.30. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

