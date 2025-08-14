Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7%

OKE stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.