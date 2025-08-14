OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Takes $711,000 Position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY)

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. American Noble Gas accounts for 0.8% of OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in American Noble Gas in the 4th quarter worth $4,465,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 77,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 53,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 272.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 111,553 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Noble Gas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Noble Gas Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Investec upgraded American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

