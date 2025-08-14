Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2,740.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,668 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,963,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,051,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,437 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,100,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,018,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,910,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,262,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.4269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

