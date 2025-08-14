Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,920,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,433,870,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,853 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $861.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $737.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.80.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $830.00, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,320. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,199 shares of company stock worth $38,115,220. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

