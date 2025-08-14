Varenne Capital Partners Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000. Garmin comprises approximately 2.4% of Varenne Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Garmin Trading Up 1.6%

GRMN stock opened at $236.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.85. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $160.94 and a 1-year high of $246.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

