Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

