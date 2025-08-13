S Bank Fund Management Ltd Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total transaction of $1,386,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,248 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $478.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

