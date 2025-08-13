King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.04 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $243.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $248.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

