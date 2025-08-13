WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $22.10 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $22,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

