GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 881 CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,404,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,458,000 after purchasing an additional 97,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

