1,228 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Bright Financial Advisors Inc.

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $8,391,000. HRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $211,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,857,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,521,000 after acquiring an additional 270,729 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average of $157.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $416.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

