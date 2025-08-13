CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up 1.3% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in CocaCola by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,295,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,763,000 after buying an additional 409,445 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in CocaCola by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 46,291 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 54,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CocaCola by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,411,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,435,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

