Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 51,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $452.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

