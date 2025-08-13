Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $416.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.