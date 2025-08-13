Callan Family Office LLC Has $963,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,304.5% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.93.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $506.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.30 and a 200-day moving average of $489.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $346.00 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

